Lamborghini Is Being Patient About an All-Electric Future-Synthetic Fuel May Be an Option

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy,-based Lamborghini is not focused on the European Union's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles for manufacturers of its size by 2036. While other automakers plan to go all-electric by 2030, including parent company Volkswagen AG, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann is clinging to a very slim hope the European Parliament will change its all-electric posture and allow cars running on a carbon-n... (continue reading...)