Well, you cannot really hear it sing, because these are spy shots, unaccompanied by any footage, but it is clear that not all future MINIs will be electric. That said, you are looking at the 2024 MINI John Cooper Works (JCW), an evolution of the current model that was refre... (continue reading...)Full Article
2024 MINI John Cooper Works Sings the Song of ICE and Gasoline
