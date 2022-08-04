A video of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa became viral on TikTok, showing him posing as a flight attendant as he handed out water bottles. Naturally, he’s now called Aguaman. The chances of running into Jason Momoa (or any celeb, in fact) on airplanes are pretty low. But... (continue reading...)Full Article
Jason Momoa Poses as Flight Attendant on Hawaiian Airlines, Is Now Called Aguaman
