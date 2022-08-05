Sir Rod Stewart Takes His Entire Family on a Lavish Holiday on Board St. David in Italy

During the summer, besides the fact that you can go on holiday to the seaside, you also get to get together with your family. This is exactly what Sir Rod Stewart did, combining both while on a lavish trip on board the St. David yacht. Everyone loves summer, mostly because the days are longer, you get plenty of sun, and you can go to the seaside, swim, and relax. Plus, it’s when more people get more time off work, which means t... (continue reading...)