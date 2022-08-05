The Curiosity Rover Is Celebrating 10 Years on Martian Soil

Curiosity launched on an Atlas V rocket on November 26, 2011, and its trip took eight months and 10 days until it finally landed on Mars, on August 5, 2012. Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) is the name of the mission that brought the rover on the Red Planet, in the Gale Crater, through a landing method that was new at the time. The spacecraft descended on a parachute and during the final seconds before landing, the landing system fired a fe... (continue reading...)