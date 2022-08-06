Actress Anne Heche has been involved in a serious accident that saw her crash her car into a house. She is currently in critical condition at the hospital, with reports saying the outlook is a positive one. No other injuries have been reported. On Friday morning (August 5), actress Anne Heche was at the wheel of her blue five-door (continue reading...)Full Article
Actress Anne Heche Involved in Fiery Crash, Hospitalized in Serious Condition
Anne Heche has been left severely burned and intubated in hospital after a fiery car crash.