Actress Anne Heche Involved in Fiery Crash, Hospitalized in Serious Condition

Actress Anne Heche Involved in Fiery Crash, Hospitalized in Serious Condition

autoevolution

Published

Actress Anne Heche has been involved in a serious accident that saw her crash her car into a house. She is currently in critical condition at the hospital, with reports saying the outlook is a positive one. No other injuries have been reported. On Friday morning (August 5), actress Anne Heche was at the wheel of her blue five-door (continue reading...)

Full Article