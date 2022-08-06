Potential Brake Issue Prompts Ferrari Recall

The cars subject to the recall total 23,555 and span the majority of the Ferrari lineup dating back to 2005, including multimillion-dollar limited-production cars like the F60 America and LaFerrari. The recall involves braking ability where cars could lose partial or complete braking due to an issue with the brake reservoir cap. The cap does not properly vent, resulting in a vacuum condition in the brake system leading to brake fluid leak... (continue reading...)