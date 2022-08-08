On a day that brought about a race delay due to inclement weather in the blustery Irish hills of Michigan, Kevin Harvick had things go his way to secure a win in the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400. The 46-year-old former series champion from Bakersfield, California, celebrated a return to the winner's circle for his 59th win and tenth-most of all time in the (continue reading...)Full Article
Kevin Harvick streaked to win at Michigan to end a streak
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kevin Harvick wins for sixth time at Michigan International Speedway
Kevin Harvick's win, his first since September 2020, snaps his 65-start winless streak and punches his ticket into the 2022 NASCAR..
USATODAY.com