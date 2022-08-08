Baidu Says Bye-Bye to Taxi Drivers, Gets New Licenses for Autonomous Transport

autoevolution

Baidu's plan to develop and expand intelligent transportation in China reached a new milestone: it received permits to operate fully driverless robotaxis on public roads in Chongqing and Wuhan. After multiple tests carried out in a closed circuit, Baidu's transport service, Apollo Go, is ready to fulfill the mission for which it was created. The ultimate goal is to have completely (continue reading...)

