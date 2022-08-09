Bowlus Rolls Out the Volterra, an All-Electric Glamping Trailer With Off-Grid Capabilities
Luxury RV manufacturer Bowlus unveiled the Volterra, its first all-electric RV that combines off-grid capabilities with the comforts of home. Compared to Bowlus' previous models, this travel trailer has an increased battery capacity, and it features the first application of AeroSolar, a system that allows it to charge as you drive and while you camp. The Volterra is an aluminum-riveted