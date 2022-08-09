1-of-3 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Jean-Pierre Wimille Is Heading to Auction

Jean who? Jean-Pierre Wimille made his Grand Prix debut at the 1930 French Grand Prix behind the wheel of a Bugatti. A long-serving test driver of the French marque, this gentleman was a world-class racing driver who achieved two victories at Le Mans and was a member of the French Resistance during WWII. He sadly passed away in 1949, aged 40. Wimille served as inspiration for an extremely rare variant of the Veyron, the Jean-Pierre Wimill... (continue reading...)