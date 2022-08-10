Ford's popular F-150 Lightning order banks will re-open on Thursday, August 11th, with added improvements and additional options for vehicles built beginning this fall. For starters, F-150 Lightning pickups with the Pro, XLT, and Lariat trim with the standard range battery will see a s... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Adds to F-150 Lightning Range and Options and… the Price
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning brings slightly more range for lots more money
MotorAuthority
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning gets a range boost for a second model year, but also a big price increase. Ford revealed Tuesday that..