Ford Adds to F-150 Lightning Range and Options and… the Price

Ford Adds to F-150 Lightning Range and Options and… the Price

autoevolution

Published

Ford's popular F-150 Lightning order banks will re-open on Thursday, August 11th, with added improvements and additional options for vehicles built beginning this fall. For starters, F-150 Lightning pickups with the Pro, XLT, and Lariat trim with the standard range battery will see a s... (continue reading...)

Full Article