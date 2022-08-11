Tyson Fury Shows Off His Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Still Drives a VW Passat

Tyson Fury, like many other famous people, likes to go online and show off his lavish lifestyle. Since he worked hard for it, he likes to let everyone know he can afford a lot of things. But he also knows how to stay humble, still driving an older generation Volkswagen Passat. Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury has always tried to show he’s responsible with the money he gets and that he doesn’t (always) s... (continue reading...)