Bentley Will Bring 103 Cars to Monterey Car Week, Mark Greatest Presence Ever

Bentley is celebrating its 103rd anniversary this year, and the British marque has decided to put something special together to mark the occasion. Therefore, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, the exhibit will include 103 vehicles made by the brand from Crewe. Visitors will get to see one Bentley for every year of the company's history, although not every exhibited unit will be from a different year than the one next to it. So do n... (continue reading...)