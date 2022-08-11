Inspired by the AT4 concept from 2021, the Canyon AT4X is an off-road truck with Multimatic DSSV shocks, front and rear e-lockers, 33-inch rubber boots, underbody skid plates, and an exclusive Baja driving mode. With a ground clearance of 10.7 inches and an approach angle of 36.9 degrees, the AT4X is the most capable Canyon ever. At launch, the GMC-branded sibling of the (continue reading...)Full Article
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Debuts as the Fancier Sibling of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
