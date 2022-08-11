Acura and parent company Honda have developed several hybrids over the years, but they're late to the electric-vehicle game. On Thursday, Honda's premium brand teased the Acura Precision EV concept as a preview of its first EV, which will debut on Aug. 18 as part of the Monterey Car Week festivities around Pebble Beach. A short teaser video shows...Full Article
Acura Precision EV Concept teased ahead of Monterey Car Week debut
