The Half-Century Bollywoodian-Style 'Elephant' Dance of the Indian Military

For one Republic Day parade in the early '70s, this hilarity paid homage to India's ancient culture in a flamboyant fashion. Four decades ago, the Indian Air Force awed the crowd at an airshow with a flying elephant. And no, it wasn't Dumbo, the big floppy-eared cute baby proboscidean, but the pride of the Indian air warfare industry: the French-licensed Indian-built Chetak helicopter. (continue reading...)