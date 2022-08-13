Unveiled in 2012, the Grand Sport Vitesse may have been shrugged off as yet another pompously-named variant of a million-dollar hypercar. The naysayers couldn’t have been more in the wrong because the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse still is the world’s fastest series-production roadster. But first, what’s in a name? As you’re well aware, 16.4 stands for 16 cylinders and no fewer than four turbochar... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Still Is the World's Fastest Production Roadster
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
1-of-3 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Jean-Pierre Wimille Is Heading to Auction
Jean who? Jean-Pierre Wimille made his Grand Prix debut at the 1930 French Grand Prix behind the wheel of a Bugatti. A long-serving..
autoevolution
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster previewed ahead of 19 August debut
The 1817bhp supercar was pictured, roof off, in front of a sunset
The $2.75 million supercar could become the world’s..
Autocar