The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Still Is the World's Fastest Production Roadster

Unveiled in 2012, the Grand Sport Vitesse may have been shrugged off as yet another pompously-named variant of a million-dollar hypercar. The naysayers couldn’t have been more in the wrong because the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse still is the world’s fastest series-production roadster. But first, what’s in a name? As you’re well aware, 16.4 stands for 16 cylinders and no fewer than four turbochar... (continue reading...)