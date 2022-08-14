2022 NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Live Coverage

Nascar Cup Series is moving to the Richmond Raceway for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 race. Kyle Larson, who is fifth for the moment in the drivers' championship, took the pole on Saturday, posting a lap of 23.042 (117.177 mph) in the final round of qualifying, edging out Ross Chastain for P1. It is his third pole this year. Five teams had multiple failures in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Brad K... (continue reading...)