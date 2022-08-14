Nascar Cup Series is moving to the Richmond Raceway for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 race. Kyle Larson, who is fifth for the moment in the drivers' championship, took the pole on Saturday, posting a lap of 23.042 (117.177 mph) in the final round of qualifying, edging out Ross Chastain for P1. It is his third pole this year. Five teams had multiple failures in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Brad K... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Live Coverage
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
NASCAR at Richmond summer 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Federated Auto Parts 400
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
USATODAY.com
NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: How to watch, preview, picks for the Federated Auto Parts 400
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. take center stage at Richmond in a battle for final playoff spot
CBS Sports