Kodak Black Asks the Police to Return His Dodge Durango and $75k in Cash

Not long ago, Kodak Black was arrested on alleged drug possession charges. He was later released as he provided a prescription, but the police still haven’t returned the Dodge Durango and almost $75k in cash they seized. Back in mid-July, Florida Highway Patrol officers arrested Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, during a traffic stop. Initially, the police claimed they stopped him due to window tints and an expired ta... (continue reading...)