Mahindra shows five UK-designed EVs for global sale

Mahindra's new BE sub-brand exhibits an "audacious new design language"



Indian giant’s EVs will sit on new platform using VW components; could come to UK



Indian automotive giant Mahindra has embarked on a landmark electrification drive with the reveal of five new electric SUVs – all designed at its new European design headquarters in the UK and using a new platform based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture.



As the spearheads of its new Born Electric strategy, the new EVs represent a step change in terms of styling and technology for the multinational industry behemoth and symbolically have been revealed at an event marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.



Mahindra's European design centre is based on the same site as its successful Formula E racing team.



Four of the five EVs will go on sale between 2024 and 2026, and notably, company bosses have expressed their desire to export the cars to Europe – including the UK – if market conditions are right.



The new SUVs are split into two distinct sub-brands: XUV and BE. The former – represented here by the XUV:e9 (pictured below) – has been described as a brand that "builds upon the Mahindra legacy, while embracing the future". Mahindra expects cars sold under this banner to appeal to "customers who have the passion to live life beyond boundaries while making a difference".



The BE brand, meanwhile, exhibits an "audacious new design language" with a view to letting "customers be who they want to be" - as demonstrated by the BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09.



All five showcase Mahindra's new 'Heartcore' design philosophy, which, it says, aims to demonstrate presence, strength and attitude. Tellingly, the firm also suggests they will "create an electrifying presence, both on the road and off it" - suggesting that, despite their potential global focus, the cars have been designed with India's sometimes challenging road environments in mind.



Even more significant is the use of VW Group components in their make-up. The so-called Inglo platform – which has been developed in India while the cars were designed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in Banbury, Oxfordshire – will underpin all of Mahinda's electric vehicles from now on.



It has been conceived with an equal focus on advanced battery hardware, computing power and human-machine interaction - with capacity for "exhilarating" performance and "excellent range and efficiency", while simultaneously introducing a new virtual reality interface and 5G functionality to allow over-the-air updates.



Details remain unclear about exactly how similar Inglo and MEB – as used by the Volkswagen ID 3, Audi Q4 E-tron and Cupra Born – are related, but certainly Mahindra's vision hinges similarly around the modularity of the new architecture, which will allow it to explore new segments and usher in a raft of new models while minimising development costs and streamlining its aftersales operations.



The Indian marque says the skateboard architecture is one of the world's lightest. It houses common-format LFP batteries with a cell-to-pack design, ranging in capacity from 60kWh to 80kWh and capable of charging at speeds of up to 175kW - quicker than any MEB-based EV currently on sale. Meanwhile, a new battery management system has been integrated to ensure that intense charge-discharge cycles do not have a severe impact on battery longevity, thereby reducing waste and costs.



The Inglo-based cars will come with a semi-active suspension system aimed at enhancing rolling refinement and cornering response. Mahindra promises "an immersive sporty drive experience". Also, a dual-pinion steering system will boost control while remaining "feather light" to use, and the integration of brake-by-wire technology means drivers can select how they want their brakes to perform depending on driving situation.



The battery will power drivetrains of either rear, single-motor or twin-motor all-wheel-drive formats. Mahindra remains tight-lipped on detailed performance figures but says its EVs will offer "class-leading" range and "best-in-class" recuperation from their regenerative brakes.



Power will range from 228bhp to 282bhp in the single-motor cars and 335bhp to 389bhp in the 4WD options. Although the final specifications are some way off, Mahindra has already promised a best 0-62mph time of between five and six seconds.



Speaking at the unveiling, Rajesh Jejurikar, who heads up Mahindra's automotive and farming divisions, said: "Our vision of Born Electric is underpinned by the future-ready Inglo platform, two new exciting brands and the Heartcore design philosophy. The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction and hews to the Mahindra attitude of a racing spirit and the attitude of adventure.



"We aim to not only electrify the roads but also the hearts and minds of SUV aficionados in India and around the world."