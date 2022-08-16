To Hellcat and Back - Most Powerful SUV Ever Returns in Dodge's Stables 2023

Muscle SUV enthusiasts rejoice! Dodge is bringing back their Durango SRT Hellcat in 2023 by popular demand. Thanks to demand, the original production run of 2021 was extended, but the model was curiously absent from the 2022 model year. Now it is back and packed with the same venom and vengeance as before, in the form of its 710 horsepower supercharged 6.2 HEMI Hellcat V8 engine with 645 ft.lbs. of torque. The r... (continue reading...)