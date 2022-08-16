This Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Looks Surprisingly Good for a 34-Year-Old Camper

The Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia was the ultimate camper van in its heydays and is still held in high regard by the camper community. This 1988 example selling on Bring a Trailer is as good as new, although it is far from perfect. The Vanagon was the last generation of the Transporter with a rear-engine layout, and Volkswagen wanted to make it stand out. Improved safety, good road holding, and legendary reliability contributed to Vanagon&... (continue reading...)