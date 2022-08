Dodge is moving into the compact SUV space with the 2023 Dodge Hornet in GT and R/T trims with the emphasis of on-road performance over off-road prowess. Offered as a plug-in hybrid (RT) and non-hybrid turbocharged 4-cylinder trim (GT), Hornet is based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the little brother to the Italian brand’s Stelvio. (continue reading...)