Here’s the Artemis I SLS Enjoying Its Last Days on Earth

Following the marginally successful wet dress rehearsal test not long ago, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is officially ready to put the Orion spaceship on a trajectory to the Moon. It will do so, if the stars align, on August 29. That means we have about 12 days left until the historic moment, but that doesn’t mean the space agency’s engineers are taking a break. Today, August 17, at 7:30 a.m. EDT, they j... (continue reading...)