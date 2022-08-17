Models and cars go hand in hand, especially when it comes to an impromptu photoshoot. In a new series of pictures posted on her Instagram account, Lori Harvey’s Lamborghini Urus is parked behind her, but it steals the show. Lori Harvey’s driving skills seem to have improved since she flipped her Mercedes G-Wagen in October 2019. Since then, she has been loyal to (continue reading...)Full Article
Lori Harvey's Latest Post Shows She and Her Lamborghini Urus Make the Best Team
autoevolution0 shares 1 views