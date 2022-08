Dodge revealed the 2023 Hornet small crossover as part of its Speed Week festivities. Based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Hornet will feature a 268-hp turbo-4 in the GT model and a 288 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain in the R/T PHEV. Dodge adds some styling elements from its muscle cars, and tunes the suspension to make it sportier than the typical...