Supercar Blondie Gets a Sneak Peek of Lexus LFA Successor, Gives Exclusive Exterior Tour

Not many people get the exclusive chance to have a sneak peek of a revolutionary car. But if you command the power of more than 9 million subscribers, love cars, and review them as a career – car manufacturers can’t help knocking at your door. Well, Alexandra Mary Darvall, known as Supercar Blondie, recently got the chance to have the first look at the Lexus LFA Successor – The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept. (continue reading...)