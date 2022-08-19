Valtteri Bottas Is Having a Far Greater Impact at Alfa Romeo Than He Ever Did at Mercedes
When he’s not busy raising money for charity with nude photos, Valtteri Bottas is driving the wheels off his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car and is now in a position to really help his team evolve in the right direction. At Mercedes, Bottas was never the no.1 driver, always playing second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton – which is understandable. One is a seven-time F1 world champion and the other a five-time Grand Prix winner. Not ... (continue reading...)Full Article