Koenigsegg CC850 – The Swedish Hypercar New Year's Resolution Came True

Koenigsegg CC850 is the newest star in the Koenigsegg galaxy, a tribute-paying anniversary model that celebrates 20 years since the first CC8S hit the street. 1385 HP from the twin-turbo 5.0 liter all-too-Koenigsegg V8 will power all 50 examples of this car. The number is not chosen randomly – it coincides with Christian von Koenigsegg's 50 birthday. The hypercar features a one-of-a-kind, world-first transmission system. The driver can ch... (continue reading...)