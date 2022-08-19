Rivian Kills the Entry-Level Package R1T and R1S, Here's What's Next

Rivian decided to end the Explore Package for the all-electric R1T and R1S. The automaker gave up on the cheaper truck and SUV versions before anybody could get their hands on an Explore Package-equipped EV made in Normal, Illinois. But there’s more to it. Here are the newest changes. Rivian announced some of its pre-order holders and customers with binding agreements that they would have to deal with a price increase or get the... (continue reading...)