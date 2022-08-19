Rivian decided to end the Explore Package for the all-electric R1T and R1S. The automaker gave up on the cheaper truck and SUV versions before anybody could get their hands on an Explore Package-equipped EV made in Normal, Illinois. But there’s more to it. Here are the newest changes. Rivian announced some of its pre-order holders and customers with binding agreements that they would have to deal with a price increase or get the... (continue reading...)Full Article
Rivian Kills the Entry-Level Package R1T and R1S, Here's What's Next
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rivian is not a fan of the new EV tax credit and you might not be either
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Democrats’ pared-down environmental and economic package, appears to have enough momentum..
Mashable