Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster is hardcore 690bhp drop-top

Rear spoiler from the coupé is no longer standard, providing a more understated look...



New limited-edition rival to Lamborghini Huracán Spyder is powered by a thunderous 5.2-litre V12



Aston Martin has unveiled a convertible version of its brutal new V12 Vantage, retaining the same 690bhp powertrain but in a toned-down body.



The roadster fills an important gap in Aston Martin’s range, with the last open-top V12 Vantage having gone off sale in 2018 – although the V8 Vantage is available as a convertible.



Revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, it joins the “ultra-exclusive” Aston Martin DBR22 speedster, which also made its debut at the American event.



Expected to be the last V12 convertible the firm ever releases, just 249 are to be made, making it a little more exclusive than the coupé – all 333 examples of which sold out immediately.



The roadster’s fabric roof is the main distinguishing feature, but Aston Martin has also made a number of further styling tweaks to give the open-top car a more understated look.



For example, the rear spoiler has been removed (although it can be added back as an option) and the underbody aerodynamics tweaked to compensate for its loss. This means that it still produces “up to ten times the downforce of the series production Vantage Roadster,” according to Aston Martin chief technical officer Roberto Fedeli.



Bespoke 21in alloy wheels feature at each corner, wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S performance tyres. These can be finished in either satin black or silver-on-black two-tone. Lighter forged alloys are available as an optional extra, cutting 8kg of unsprung mass.



The restyled front end (with 25% more grille area than on the V8-powered Vantage) and the beefed-up wheel arches from the V12 Vantage coupé return, maintaining the car’s distinctly muscular silhouette.



Under the bonnet lies the same 5.2-litre V12 engine that produces 690bhp at 6500rpm and a thunderous 555lb ft of torque at 5500rpm.



Although the roadster is 60kg heavier (with all the lightweighting options added, it weighs in at 1850kg), it can dispatch the 0-60mph sprint in a rapid 3.5sec – just 0.1sec slower than the coupé. Top speed remains at 200mph.



Aston Martin hasn't officially detailed how much the roadster costs, but it's expected to be dearer than the £265,000 coupé. That would make it the most expensive Vantage on Aston’s books. However, it’s already sold out.