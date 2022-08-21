We’re going to Mars. No, that’s not yet confirmed, and not even backed by an exploration program the likes of Artemis, but NASA is now calling crewed missions to the Red Planet “a horizon goal.” Unlike our trips to the Moon though, the ones to Mars will be a lot more challenging, due first and foremost to the distances involved, and will raise a whole new set of problems. Today’s topic: waste. (continue reading...)Full Article
We’re Going to Mars, And Our Trash Is Coming Along
autoevolution
