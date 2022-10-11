Going to the museum isn’t always a toned-down or even dull experience – at least, not if Michael Dezer has any say about it. He is the founder and owner of the Dezer Auto Museum, a billionaire and one of the most famous car collectors in the United States. He’s also been able to repackage and improve on the experience of going to (continue reading...)Full Article
This $22 Billion Private Car Collection Is One of the World’s Most Impressive
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Has the UK missed the boat on hydrogen passenger cars?
Autocar
Green hydrogen economy may become a $2.5 trillion industry, says Belgium-based Hydrogen Council
Closure of key FCEV..
-
The 2022 World Cup: Qatar’s Make-Or-Break Moment – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
SeattlePI.com
-
Looking For The Good News About Inflation – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Don't fall for the productivity aesthetic. It's a scam.
Mashable
Advertisement
More coverage
How Hip-Hop Superstar Travis Scott Spends His Millions
Rumble
Despite being relatively new to the rap game, Travis Scott is one of the world's richest rappers. As of 2021, he has a net..