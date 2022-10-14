Watch This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Drag Race a Cadillac CTS-V Wagon and a Tesla Model 3

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 may not be as powerful or as fast in the quarter mile as the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but nobody can deny that it’s ridiculously fun once you get on the loud pedal. The question is, can this dune-bashing SUV assert dominance on the drag strip? Obviously enough, the answer depends on what kind of vehicle lines up next to it. Race Your Ride has recently filmed a 392-engined Wrangler Rubicon doing its thin... (continue reading...)