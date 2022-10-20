A 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow owned by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's on November 5, with proceeds from the sale going to the Superhumans Center, a charity providing aid to Ukraine. While the Silver Chalice-painted sedan was registered in the United Kingdom when it was new, it didn't enter Mercury's orbit...Full Article
Freddie Mercury’s 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow heads to auction
