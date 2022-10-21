Rolls-Royce Is Betting on American Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is still the object of intensive research, until it can reach the phase of mass production. Rolls-Royce is one of the biggest players that leads the way towards green jet fuel, having certified all Trent engines for running on a 50% SAF blend. The next step is joining forces with one of the most promising SAF producers, Alder Fuels. Rolls-Royce and Washington-based Alder Fuels are getting ready to dive deep... (continue reading...)