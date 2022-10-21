Rolls-Royce Is Betting on American Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Rolls-Royce Is Betting on American Sustainable Aviation Fuel

autoevolution

Published

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is still the object of intensive research, until it can reach the phase of mass production. Rolls-Royce is one of the biggest players that leads the way towards green jet fuel, having certified all Trent engines for running on a 50% SAF blend. The next step is joining forces with one of the most promising SAF producers, Alder Fuels. Rolls-Royce and Washington-based Alder Fuels are getting ready to dive deep... (continue reading...)

Full Article