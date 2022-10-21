Formula 1 is back in the United States of America this weekend for the 19th round of the 2022 season. It has only been a few months since drivers gave it their best at the Miami Grand Prix. And that means the United States is one of two countries to hold not one but two GPs this season, the other one being Italy. As Max Verstappen already has enough points to be crowned World Champion, the fight for P2 and P3 is as intense as ever. (continue reading...)Full Article
United States Grand Prix Starts Today in Texas, It's the 19th Round of the 2022 F1 Season
