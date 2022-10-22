Ruby Is a 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Transformed Into a Mobile Home by a Single Man

Meet Ruby, a 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon motorhome that has been rebuilt with a raised high top. The nomad lifestyle is getting more and more attention due to the possibility of traveling around and not worrying about where you will sleep at night. The van used to have double-row seats, as we usually see in this type of vehicle. The owner took the seats out and added a floor platform on which he put a bed and a st... (continue reading...)