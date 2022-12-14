Doug DeMuro Checks Out the Rivian EDV, Thinks It's "Highly Innovative and Incredibly Cool"
Sometimes artists need to make compromises to get the chance to work on real art. That’s what Rivian must’ve thought when accepting Amazon orders for a boring electric delivery van, knowing this was the only way it could finance the R1 line of electric vehicles. The cute-looking Rivian EDV seemed like a toy when it was introduced to the public two years ago, but it packs a lot of punch. When you consider it’s... (continue reading...)Full Article