The Black Stone Tiny Home Proposes a Striking, Quite Luxurious Way of Downsizing

The Black Stone Tiny Home Proposes a Striking, Quite Luxurious Way of Downsizing

autoevolution

Published

Where money is not an issue, the sky is the limit to the things you can do. Even something like downsizing, which, by definition, would imply adopting a simpler, more intentional lifestyle in a smaller space and with fewer material possessions, rings different when you’re well-off. This is what JB Homes is here for: to lend a helping hand to those looking to downsize without having to actually feel the pinch of the transition... (continue reading...)

Full Article