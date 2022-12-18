Michael Mauer, Porsche Chief Designer, Will Take On the Same Role for the Entire VW Group

Oliver Blume, the new VW CEO, has appointed his former colleagues from Porsche to key positions in the VW Group. Thus, Michael Mauer, Porsche's current chief designer, takes over the same role for the entire VW group. In the car industry, things are similar to a football team. When a new coach comes in, he also brings in the people he trusts to build a united team. It is the case with the VW Group, where (continue reading...)