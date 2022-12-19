Rivian Owner Not Allowed To Keep His Truck in the Driveway, Risks Losing His Home

One fresh Rivian R1T owner was notified by his homeowner association that his $100,000 truck is not welcome in the Weston Hills Country Club community. The association wants the truck kept in a garage, out of sight, or the owner will have to pay fines and even risk losing his house. As the world evolves, laws must change to accommodate the changes. This is obvious, considering how pickup trucks have become increasingly used as family vehi... (continue reading...)