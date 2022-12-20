It's the season to be jolly, and that means people will be looking for Christmas presents for their loved ones. So, companies that go with the times and come up with holiday-specific products will have an advantage over the ones that don't. And we all know how efficient Mattel is at this kind of game. With 10 more days to go before 2022 comes to an end, an (continue reading...)Full Article
New Hot Wheels Holidays Set of Five Tiny Cars Looks Like Every Kid's Christmas Dream
autoevolution0 shares 1 views