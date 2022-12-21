Kia Stinger to bow out soon with Tribute Edition

Kia Stinger to bow out soon with Tribute Edition

MotorAuthority

Published

It seems mainstream performance sedans with rear-wheel drive are a dying breed. The latest to receive the death warrant is the Kia Stinger. Kia on Wednesday revealed the Stinger Tribute Edition as the final version of the Stinger, which will be limited to 1,000 units for worldwide sale. The cars will be the final Stingers to be built. Kia...

Full Article