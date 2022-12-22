This Entegra Aspire Is Pure Luxury on Wheels, Has a Huge Walk-In Closet and a Wine Cooler

If you want to see what a luxury apartment on wheels looks like, then you might want to check out the new 2023 Aspire 44D from Entegra Coach. This Class A motorhome takes everything to the next level, allowing families to travel in style. It has a modern interior that includes a half bath and a full bath, a large living room with an electric fireplace and a wine cooler, and a massive walk-in closet. The 2023 Entegra Aspire sits on a Spart... (continue reading...)