Tesla Model Y Is the Best-Selling Car Ever in Norway, Beating VW Beetle Record From 1969

Tesla Model Y is officially the best-selling vehicle of all time in a single year in Norway, with 17,701 units sold in 2022. The previous record was held by Volkswagen Beetle, which sold 16,699 vehicles in 1969. Tesla Model Y had impressive end-of-year sales in Norway, with more than 3,700 units sold in December alone. Tesla has announced an important milestone in Norway, which happens to be the largest EV market in Europe. The (continue reading...)