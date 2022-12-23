Let’s face it: you probably didn’t give a damn about the environmental impact of cars until some know-it-all social media apostle pointed out that Electric cars are not that green or Batteries are worse for the environment. Shockingly, these are not fake allegations. But not putting things into context results in false conclusions. So, what’s this battery pollution conundrum all about? (continue reading...)Full Article
Batteries Make Pollution From EV Production Worse Than ICE. True, but Wait a Second
autoevolution0 shares 1 views