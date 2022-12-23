Track Santa's Journey Around the World and Make Sure You Don't Miss His Christmas Gifts

‘Tis the season to enjoy the holidays and what better way to do so if not by tracking Santa’s sleigh all around the world to know exactly when he will be in your country? Your Christmas present might just be around the corner. This marks the 67th year that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is delighting us with the possibility of following Santa’s journey. And what a journey it is to travel... (continue reading...)

