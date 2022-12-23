Driving an Armored Truck Is Like Ruling the Road Against All the Other Vehicles Around You

Ever since I saw a big armored truck, I've dreamed about driving one. So when the opportunity came, I jumped in without a second thought. I would've driven it all the way to Kyiv and donated it to some friends, but the owner of this beast didn't let me. Have no idea why! Testing an armored vehicle in a NATO country is not like asking a dealer for a drive with one of the cars from its inventory. That's why when we asked... (continue reading...)